PORSCHE BOXSTER 2dr

Type: Used Year: 2013 Make: PORSCHE Model: BOXSTER Trim: 2dr Body: Convertible Trans: Manual Mileage: 41900 Engine Size: 2700 Ext Color: Basalt Black Metallic

Accessories

Digital Radio,Bluetooth Telephone Preparation,Park Assist,Sound Package Plus,PCM (Satellite Navigation),Heated Seats,20'' Carrera Classic Alloy Wheels,Automatic Air Conditioning,Power Steering Plus,Automatic Dimming Mirrors,Heated Steering Wheel,Cruise Control,Sports Seats Plus,Online Services,Homelink,Floor Mats,Wind Deflector,Multi Function Steering Wheel,Includes 2 Years Porsche Warranty

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    414866
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Porsche > Boxster
  • Vehicle sub type
    Convertible
  • Colour
    Black
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Manual
  • Mileage
    41900 mi
  • Doors
    2
  • Engine Size
    2700
  • Engine Model
    2700
Porsche Centre Silverstone
Northampton, NN126PF, Northamptonshire
United Kingdom

