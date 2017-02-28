loading Loading please wait....
PORSCHE BOXSTER 24V S Pdk

car description

Type: Used Year: 2009 Make: PORSCHE Model: BOXSTER Trim: 24V S Pdk Body: Convertible Trans: Manual Mileage: 58000 Engine Size: 3400 Ext Color: Silver

2009 Porsche Boxster 3.4 S - PDK,2009 Porsche Boxster 3.4 S PDKA really nice, well specified later second generation 2 Boxster 3.4S with the desirable 7 speed twin clutch gearbox.Arctic SilverFull leather sports seatsPorsche crests on headrests7 Speed PDK gearboxPCM3 Sat NavHeated SeatsAuto air conDate of first registration: 16th October 2009Service History:27/09/11 12,222 miles Porsche Centre Cambridge04/09/13 21,951 miles Porsche Centre Cambridge03/09/15 33,800 miles Porsche Centre Cambridge26/10/16, 54,138 miles, Porsche Centre TewkesburyStock number 34

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    406692
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Porsche > Boxster
  • Derivative
    S
  • Vehicle sub type
    Convertible
  • Colour
    Silver
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Manual
  • Mileage
    58000 mi
  • Doors
    2
  • Engine Size
    3400
  • Engine Model
    3400
£19,995

Ashgood Classic and Sportscars
Slough, SL39PA, Berkshire
United Kingdom

