PORSCHE BOXSTER 24v S Convertible

£7,995
car description

Type: Used Year: 2004 Make: PORSCHE Model: BOXSTER Trim: 24v S Convertible Body: Convertible Trans: Manual Mileage: 71000 Engine Size: 3179 Ext Color: Blue

Accessories

Immobiliser, Alarm, Central Locking, Cruise Control, Electric Windows, CD Player, Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Full Leather, Xenon Headlamps, Remote Central Locking, Heated Seats, Sports Seats, Metallic Paintwork, Air Bag, ABS, Trip Computer, Traction Control, Power Steering, Parking Sensors, Adjustable Steering Column, Electric Mirrors, Power Hood, Alloy wheels, 04/04 PORSCHE BOXSTER 3.2 S CONVERTIBLE IN MET BLUE WITH SERVICE HISTORY THIS VEHICLE HAS COVERED ONLY 71,000 MILES WITH SERVICE HISTORY AND BENEFITS FROM POWER STEERING, ALLOY WHEELS, FULL GREY LEATHER INTERIOR, XENON HEAD LIGHTS, REVERSE PARKING SENSORS, ELECTRIC WINDOWS, ELECTRIC MIRRORS, BLUE ELECTRIC HOOD, HEATED SEATS, CRUISE CONTROL, 6 SPEED MANUAL GEARBOX, AIR-CON, MOT UNTIL MAY 2018, CD PLAYER 2 KEYS AND REMOTE CENTRAL LOCKING. SERVICE HISTORY = 9K, 17K, 28K, 51K, 67K, 69K, 71K

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    316234
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Porsche > Boxster
  • Derivative
    S
  • Vehicle sub type
    Convertible
  • Colour
    Blue
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Manual
  • Mileage
    71000 mi
  • Doors
    2
  • Engine Size
    3179
  • Engine Model
    3179
Rhondda Motor Company
CF399SH, South Glamorgan
United Kingdom

