PORSCHE BOXSTER 24V PDK Semi Auto

Accessories

TOTAL PEACE OF MIND WHEN BUYING FROM OPTIMUM VEHICLES WITH 12 MONTHS WARRANTY ON ALL OUR VEHICLES - Fantastic Specification with over £8,000 of Optional Equipment, Remote Central Locking with Two Keys, Upgrades - Porsche Communication Management (PCM), Alloy Wheels - 19in Carrera S Design, Bose Sound System, Leather Seats, Metallic Paint, Telephone Module for PCM, 6 CD Autochanger, Parking Assistance, Automatic Climate Control, Heated Seats, Wind Deflector, Universal Audio Interface icw PCM 3.0, Floor Mats, Wheel Centres, 12 months warranty, 12 months MOT, Last serviced on 14/07/2016 at 55,164 miles, Full service history, Excellent bodywork, Black Full leather interior - Excellent Condition, Tyre condition Excellent, Standard Features - Satellite navigation, Air-Conditioning, Upholstery Leather, Electric Windows (Front), Computer (Driver Information System), In Car Entertainment (Radio/CD/MP3), Steering Wheel Mounted Controls (Gears), Body Coloured Bumpers, Electric door mirrors, Exterior Lighting (Cornering Headlights), Remote central locking, Anti-Lock Brakes, Electronic Brake Force Distribution, Electronic Stability Programme, Traction Control System, Power-Assisted Steering, Airbags. 2 seats, Metallic Basalt Black, PLEASE ASK ANY OF OUR SALES TEAM FOR A FULL VIDEO OF THIS VEHICLE - OUR HEATED FULLY LIT INDOOR SHOWROOM IS OPEN 7 DAYS A WEEK - ALL OUR VEHICLES ARE SUPPLIED WITH 12 MONTHS WARRANTY, 12 MONTHS MOT AND 12 MONTHS BREAKDOWN COVER AS STANDARD - Recently Serviced - Full Service History - Please call Steve, Tim, Jonathan, John, Florence or Paul at the Showroom on 01937 841011 or out of hours mobile 07720 635093 any time to arrange a viewing and test drive - Part Exchange Welcome - Competitive Finance Packages available including HP and PCP options - HPI Clear Certificate Provided - EXTENDED WARRANTY OPTIONS ALSO AVAILABLE!,Satellite Navigation, Air Conditioning, Full Service History, Anti-Lock Brakes, Leather Upholstery, Mileage Verified, Multiple Airbags, Passenger Airbag, Power Assisted Steering, Traction Control, Vehicle Stability Control, Alarm, CD Autochanger, Driver's Airbag, Alloy Wheels, Central Locking, Electric Windows, Heated Seats, Immobiliser,