PORSCHE BOXSTER 24V PDK Auto

£38,990
car description

Type: Used Year: 2014 Make: PORSCHE Model: BOXSTER Trim: 24V PDK Auto Body: Convertible Trans: Automatic Mileage: 29100 Engine Size: 2700 Ext Color: Black

Accessories

Basalt Black Metallic, 1 owner, Sports seats electrical (14-way) with memory package, Porsche Communication Management (PCM) including navigation module with universal audio interface, Porsche crest embossed on head restraints, Porsche Doppelkupplung (PDK), Seat heating, 19-inch Boxster S wheel, Cruise control, Sound Package Plus, Wind deflector, Top tinted windscreen, Preparation for mobile phone, ParkAssist front and rear, Sport Chrono Package with dynamic transmission mounts, Digital radio (DAB DAB DMB), Floor mats, SportDesign steering wheel. 2 seats, We are looking to purchase similar cars. Please contact Mike Priddy 07712 52684, FREE NATIONWIDE DELIVERY**, 38,990

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    319375
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Porsche > Boxster
  • Vehicle sub type
    Convertible
  • Colour
    Black
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    29100 mi
  • Doors
    2
  • Engine Size
    2700
  • Engine Model
    2700
Porsche Centre Chester
Chester, CH659LF, Cheshire
United Kingdom

