PORSCHE BOXSTER 24V

Porsche Boxster 2.7 - Manual,2005 Boxster 2.7 Manual Gen IRecently come in px, this lovely Generation I 987 Manual Boxster has been extremely well maintainted including recent service at a Porsche Main Dealer and includes the following options from factory.Dark Blue Bodywork5 Speed Manual GearboxTan Full Leather InteriorElectic Memory SeatsHeated SeatsBose Sound systemPhone ModuleCruise ControlXenon Headlights with washersMulti-Function Steering WheelMileage: 88,000MOT until Nov 2018The service history is as follows:Porsche Boxster 2.7 Manual Service stamps in the book as follows:03/01/2007, 19,784 Miles, Porsche Centre Exeter14/10/2008, 38,861 Miles, Porsche Centre Exeter08/02/2011, 48,587 Miles, Porsche Specialist05/03/2013, 63,766 Miles, Porsche Specialist11/04/2014, 73,360 Miles, Porsche Specialist17/04/2015, 79,704 Miles, Porsche Specialist 13/04/2017, 87,507 Miles, Porsche Centre Bournemouth Next Service is due April 2019Brake fluid stamps in the book:03/01/2007, 19,784 Miles, Porsche Centre Exeter08/02/2011, 48,587 Miles, Porsche Specialist05/03/2013, 63,766 Miles, Porsche Specialist17/04/2015, 79,704 Miles, Porsche Specialist 13/04/2017, 87,507 Miles, Porsche Centre Bournemouth