loading Loading please wait....
» » »

PORSCHE BOXSTER 24V GEN 2 2010

Compare this car
£20,950
Compare this car
Email Dealer >>

car description

Porsche Dark Blue metallic (Dunkelblau) with Slate Grey leather and Blue power hood.;Only 31000 mls from new with full Porsche main dealer service history!;Originally a Porsche main dealer demo car hence the superb specification which includes:;Six speed manual gearbox,19in Carrera Sport alloys in GT Silver with high gloss polished rims and coloured Porsche crested centres,Sports exhaust with Sports tailpipes,Automatic Climate control,Cruise control,Aluminium roll hoops and exterior package,Sound Package Plus inc CD storage,Mobile phone prep,Park Assist,Heated seats with Porsche embossed headrests,Universal Audio Interface,Wind deflector,Top tinted screen and all usual refinements.;A high spec low mileage Generation 2 Boxster in a very attractive colour combination .

Accessories

Aluminium Trim CD Player Climate Control Cruise Control Electric Mirrors Electric Roof Electric Windows Full Main Dealer SH Heated Seats Leather Interior Parktronic Six Speed Gearbox Tel Pre Wiring Traction Control Upgraded Alloys Wind Deflector

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    305329
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Last updated
    19/08/2017
  • Category
    Porsche > Boxster
  • Vehicle sub type
    Convertible
  • Colour
    Blue
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Manual
  • Mileage
    31000 mi
  • Owners
    2
  • Doors
    2
  • Seats
    2
  • Engine Size
    2.893
  • Engine Model
    24V GEN 2
Email Dealer >>

Headley Road,, Grayshott,, Hindhead
Hindhead, GU26 6LB, Surrey
United Kingdom

Evo
Octane, the essential read for every classic car enthusiast.
View offer
Try 5 issues of octane today for just £5 and receive a free welcome gift!
Related content

more from this dealership

People who viewed this item also viewed