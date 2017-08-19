PORSCHE BOXSTER 24V GEN 2 2010

Porsche Dark Blue metallic (Dunkelblau) with Slate Grey leather and Blue power hood.;Only 31000 mls from new with full Porsche main dealer service history!;Originally a Porsche main dealer demo car hence the superb specification which includes:;Six speed manual gearbox,19in Carrera Sport alloys in GT Silver with high gloss polished rims and coloured Porsche crested centres,Sports exhaust with Sports tailpipes,Automatic Climate control,Cruise control,Aluminium roll hoops and exterior package,Sound Package Plus inc CD storage,Mobile phone prep,Park Assist,Heated seats with Porsche embossed headrests,Universal Audio Interface,Wind deflector,Top tinted screen and all usual refinements.;A high spec low mileage Generation 2 Boxster in a very attractive colour combination .
Aluminium Trim CD Player Climate Control Cruise Control Electric Mirrors Electric Roof Electric Windows Full Main Dealer SH Heated Seats Leather Interior Parktronic Six Speed Gearbox Tel Pre Wiring Traction Control Upgraded Alloys Wind Deflector
Headley Road,, Grayshott,, Hindhead
Hindhead, GU26 6LB, Surrey
United Kingdom
