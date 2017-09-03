loading Loading please wait....
PORSCHE BOXSTER 24V 2009 Petrol Manual Red

£11,750
car description

Please Don`t Discount This Boxster Due To Its Mileage, An Absolute Credit To Its Only 2 Previous Private Keepers Last One Since March 2011, No Wear On The Seats or On Any Part Of The Interior or Exterior Really, In Guards Red with Fully Automatic Climate Control, Wind Deflector, 18" Boxster S 2 Wheels and Bose Surround Sound System, Mot`d Until 1st July 2018, 5 Recorded Services Not Now Due For 8700 mls or 500 Days, Any Inspection Welcome

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    309912
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Last updated
    03/09/2017
  • Category
    Porsche > Boxster
  • Vehicle sub type
    Convertible
  • Colour
    Red
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Manual
  • Mileage
    131562 mi
  • Owners
    1
  • Doors
    2
  • Seats
    2
  • Engine Size
    2.893
  • Engine Model
    24V
Unit 3, Hook House Farm, London Road, Hook
Hook, RG279EQ, Hampshire
United Kingdom

