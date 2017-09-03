PORSCHE BOXSTER 24V 2009 Petrol Manual Red

car description

Please Don`t Discount This Boxster Due To Its Mileage, An Absolute Credit To Its Only 2 Previous Private Keepers Last One Since March 2011, No Wear On The Seats or On Any Part Of The Interior or Exterior Really, In Guards Red with Fully Automatic Climate Control, Wind Deflector, 18" Boxster S 2 Wheels and Bose Surround Sound System, Mot`d Until 1st July 2018, 5 Recorded Services Not Now Due For 8700 mls or 500 Days, Any Inspection Welcome