PORSCHE BOXSTER 24V 2005

12 MONTHS WARRANTY T+C'S APPLY.Superb low mileage example with a private plate included,full black leather upholstery,heated seats,18" grey alloys,6cd changer stereo with Bose sound,red seatbelts, front and rear red brake calipers,black electric roof with wind deflector, Next MOT due 22/04/2018, Service history, 2 seats, Metallic Grey, electric seat adjusters,digital climate control,air conditioning,electric windows and wing mirrors,PSM,electric spoiler,remote central locking,power steering,abs,trip computer,front and side airbags,runs and drives superb,been serviced 4 times by Porsche and once by an independent garage to 46630 miles,must be seen, MANY MORE CARS ON OUR WEBSITE www.ttscarsales.co.uk PART EXCHANGE AND FINANCE OPTIONS AVAILABLE, GBP 9,995 less

  • Ad ID
    403606
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Last updated
    22/11/2017
  • Category
    Porsche > Boxster
  • Vehicle sub type
    Convertible
  • Colour
    Grey
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Manual
  • Mileage
    52225 mi
  • Owners
    2
  • Doors
    2
  • Seats
    2
  • Engine Size
    2.687
  • Engine Model
    24V
£9,995

Archer Road, Millhouses, Sheffield
Sheffield, S8 0JX, South Yorkshire
United Kingdom

