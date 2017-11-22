PORSCHE BOXSTER 24V 2005

car description

12 MONTHS WARRANTY T+C'S APPLY.Superb low mileage example with a private plate included,full black leather upholstery,heated seats,18" grey alloys,6cd changer stereo with Bose sound,red seatbelts, front and rear red brake calipers,black electric roof with wind deflector, Next MOT due 22/04/2018, Service history, 2 seats, Metallic Grey, electric seat adjusters,digital climate control,air conditioning,electric windows and wing mirrors,PSM,electric spoiler,remote central locking,power steering,abs,trip computer,front and side airbags,runs and drives superb,been serviced 4 times by Porsche and once by an independent garage to 46630 miles,must be seen, MANY MORE CARS ON OUR WEBSITE www.ttscarsales.co.uk PART EXCHANGE AND FINANCE OPTIONS AVAILABLE, GBP 9,995 less