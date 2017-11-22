PORSCHE BOXSTER 24V 2005

12 MONTHS WARRANTY T+C'S APPLY.Superb low mileage example with a private plate included,full black leather upholstery,heated seats,18" grey alloys,6cd changer stereo with Bose sound,red seatbelts, front and rear red brake calipers,black electric roof with wind deflector, Next MOT due 22/04/2018, Service history, 2 seats, Metallic Grey, electric seat adjusters,digital climate control,air conditioning,electric windows and wing mirrors,PSM,electric spoiler,remote central locking,power steering,abs,trip computer,front and side airbags,runs and drives superb,been serviced 4 times by Porsche and once by an independent garage to 46630 miles,must be seen, MANY MORE CARS ON OUR WEBSITE www.ttscarsales.co.uk PART EXCHANGE AND FINANCE OPTIONS AVAILABLE, GBP 9,995 less
Archer Road, Millhouses, Sheffield
Sheffield, S8 0JX, South Yorkshire
United Kingdom