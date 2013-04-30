Porsche Boxster 2.9 Gen II PDK

The Boxster is a superb sports roadster and the market leader for this type of car. Unrivalled handling with perfect weight balance supported by its mid-engine and rear wheel drive. In 2009 Porsche face-lifted the 987 Boxster (named the Gen 2) giving it more power. This particular car has a great list of optional extras over and above the standard and has been fully prepared for sale by our award winning Porsche factory trained technicians to a very high level, so if you are in the market for a Generation 2 Boxster then this is the one to buy! The service history is as follows: 30/04/2013 - Porsche Centre Bournemouth @ 3838 miles 17/06/2015 - Porsche Centre Tonbridge @ 11439 miles This vehicle is also supplied with 12 months MOT. All of our cars also have a pre-sale 111 point check to ensure they meet our very high preparation standard. Black Leather Sports Steering Wheel with Paddleshift PSE - Porsche Sports Exhaust Heated Seats Bluetooth Phone Prep 19" Carrera S II Alloys with Porsche Crests Park Distance Control Universal Audio Interface Sports Tailpipes Wind Deflector PSM On-Board Computer Climate Control.
porsche boxster 2900cc gen-2 pdk alloy-wheels black-leather bluetooth heated-seats 2011 hands-free leather black-interior fast german rwd sportscar petrol automatic semi-automatic convertible mid-engine 911 997 2wd dark-interior
Dove House Motor Company Ltd, Crown Way
Rushden, NN10 6BS, Northamptonshire
United Kingdom
In the early ‘90s, Porsche was in a very difficult position. Profits wer...
The life of a Porsche engineer must be quite challenging at times. Whene...