Porsche Boxster 2.9 Gen II PDK

The Boxster is a superb sports roadster and the market leader for this type of car. Unrivalled handling with perfect weight balance supported by its mid-engine and rear wheel drive. In 2009 Porsche face-lifted the 987 Boxster (named the Gen 2) giving it more power. This particular car has a great list of optional extras over and above the standard and has been fully prepared for sale by our award winning Porsche factory trained technicians to a very high level, so if you are in the market for a Generation 2 Boxster then this is the one to buy! The service history is as follows: 30/04/2013 - Porsche Centre Bournemouth @ 3838 miles 17/06/2015 - Porsche Centre Tonbridge @ 11439 miles This vehicle is also supplied with 12 months MOT. All of our cars also have a pre-sale 111 point check to ensure they meet our very high preparation standard. Black Leather Sports Steering Wheel with Paddleshift PSE - Porsche Sports Exhaust Heated Seats Bluetooth Phone Prep 19" Carrera S II Alloys with Porsche Crests Park Distance Control Universal Audio Interface Sports Tailpipes Wind Deflector PSM On-Board Computer Climate Control.