PORSCHE BOXSTER 2.9 987 Convertible PDK 2dr Auto

Accessories

Metallic Porsche Racing Green, We are pleased to offer for sale this beautiful one owner Boxster PDK., The car has been serviced 3 times correctly by the supplying Porsche main dealer. making the history and provenance perfect on this car., Offered in a beautiful colour combination with sand Beige sports leather seats., Upgrades - Air Conditioning, Steering wheel paddles, Porsche Sound Pack, Parking Assistance, Heated Seats, Instrument Dials In Interior Colour, Instrument Dials in Sand Beige, Wind Deflector, wind, Universal audio interface, 1 owner, Full dealership history, Full leather interior, Standard Features - Air-Conditioning, Upholstery Leather, Electric Windows (Front), Alloy Wheels (18in), Computer (Driver Information System), In Car Entertainment (Radio/CD/MP3). 2 seats, A very rare example indeed in a beautiful colour combination and with perfect Provence., Great options to include sound pack, park assist, heated seats, wind deflector, seat belts and dials finished in sand beige., A very special example., , Auto100 is a family owned company with over 400 used prestige vehicles in stock operating over 3 sites in the Nottinghamshire area. We have built our business out of honesty and trust. We pride ourselves on providing a high quality vehicle and service to our customers., We offer PCP and Hire Purchase Finance agreements from 3.5% AER. Part Exchange Welcome. All vehicles HPI and Experian checked and clear. , Visit our website for a full list of our current stock and finance offers., , TO ALLOW US TO PROVIDE YOU WITH OUR BEST SERVICE PLEASE CALL TO ARRANGE AN APPOINTMENT SO WE CAN ASSURE THE VEHICLE IS AVAILABLE AND ON THE CORRECT SITE FOR VIEWING., FINANCE FROM 3.5% AER, P/X WELCOME, HPI CHECKED, 12 MONTHS MOT, PLEASE NOTE APPOINTMENTS REQUIRED, 21,980