Porsche Boxster 2.7 Tiptronic S Low Mileage

Silver metropole Blue Hide Spec Includes: Bose Hi Fi 18" Alloys Parkassist Wind Deflector air con. An exceptionally clean and original low mileage car with full Porsche main dealer service history from new. I doubt there will be too many for sale at these prices in a month or two as we approach spring. Please read details of our sales and warranty package. Low rate finance available. PX Considered. [ Click for more pictures ]
London,
London
United Kingdom
