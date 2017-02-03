loading Loading please wait....
Porsche Boxster 2.7 Tiptronic S Low Mileage

£12,495
Silver metropole Blue Hide Spec Includes: Bose Hi Fi 18" Alloys Parkassist Wind Deflector air con. An exceptionally clean and original low mileage car with full Porsche main dealer service history from new. I doubt there will be too many for sale at these prices in a month or two as we approach spring. Please read details of our sales and warranty package. Low rate finance available. PX Considered. [ Click for more pictures ]

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    233983
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Porsche > Boxster
  • Derivative
    S
  • Year
    2006
  • Mileage
    46000 mi
London, London
United Kingdom

