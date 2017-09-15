PORSCHE BOXSTER 2.7 TIPTRONIC S

Type: Used Year: 2006 Make: PORSCHE Model: BOXSTER Trim: 2.7 TIPTRONIC S Body: Convertible Trans: Semi Automatic Mileage: 70009 Engine Size: 2687 Ext Color: Grey
Speakers, Traction Control, Rear Spoiler, Radio, Engine Immobiliser, Electric Adjustable Seats, Adjustable Steering, Auxiliary Heating, Passenger Airbag, Drivers Airbag, Power Assisted Steering, Electric Windows, Central Locking, CD Player, Alloy Wheels, Air Conditioning, ABS,A great vehicle which has just arrived in stock, 18-inch alloy wheels with bridgestone tryres, black leather seats, 2 keys, electric windows, heated seats, trip tronic gearbox, Bose speakers, parking sensors, a great vehicle which must be seen.
Motor City
Peterborough, PE13HA, Cambridgeshire
United Kingdom
