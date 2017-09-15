loading Loading please wait....
PORSCHE BOXSTER 2.7 TIPTRONIC S

£10,990
car description

Type: Used Year: 2006 Make: PORSCHE Model: BOXSTER Trim: 2.7 TIPTRONIC S Body: Convertible Trans: Semi Automatic Mileage: 70009 Engine Size: 2687 Ext Color: Grey

Accessories

Speakers, Traction Control, Rear Spoiler, Radio, Engine Immobiliser, Electric Adjustable Seats, Adjustable Steering, Auxiliary Heating, Passenger Airbag, Drivers Airbag, Power Assisted Steering, Electric Windows, Central Locking, CD Player, Alloy Wheels, Air Conditioning, ABS,A great vehicle which has just arrived in stock, 18-inch alloy wheels with bridgestone tryres, black leather seats, 2 keys, electric windows, heated seats, trip tronic gearbox, Bose speakers, parking sensors, a great vehicle which must be seen.

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    328092
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Porsche > Boxster
  • Derivative
    S
  • Vehicle sub type
    Convertible
  • Colour
    Grey
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Semi Automatic
  • Mileage
    70009 mi
  • Doors
    2
  • Engine Size
    2687
  • Engine Model
    2687
Motor City
Peterborough, PE13HA, Cambridgeshire
United Kingdom

