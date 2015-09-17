Porsche Boxster 2.7 PDK, 20 Inch Carrera Alloy Wheels, PCM Satellite Navigation, Bluetooth, Climate Control, DAB Radio with Sound Package Plus, Heated Front Seats, Front and Rear Parking Sensors, Electric Folding Mirrors, Sports Tail Pipes, Wind Deflector

car description

Multi award-winning prestige car dealership John Holland is excited to offer for sale this beautifully presented Porsche Boxster 2.7 24V PDK. Finished in Agate Grey with complimenting Black Leather Sports Seats and finished with Chrome Interior Inlays. This stunning example comes with a Huge specification to include, Upgraded Unmarked Diamond Faced Carrera 20" Alloys with Grey Calipers, PCM Satellite Navigation, Bluetooth, Multi-Function Sports Design Leather Steering Wheel, Paddle Shift, Dual Zone Climate Control, DAB Radio with Sound Package Plus, Heated Front Seats, Front and Rear Parking Sensors, Electric Folding Mirrors, Sports Tail Pipes, Auto Lights, LED Daytime Running Lights, Wind Deflector and much more. Also benefiting from a Full Service history completed by Porsche Silverstone on 17/09/15 at 14981 miles and ourselves on 08/08/17 at 35846 Miles. Supplied with 2 keys and all its original owners manuals and wallet. John Holland was established for over 40 years supplying a premium level of service in the sale of sports, prestige and collectors cars. We have a team of experienced buyers who hand pick our cars from all parts of the uk so you can buy with confidence all vehi