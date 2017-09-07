loading Loading please wait....
PORSCHE BOXSTER 2.7 987 Convertible 2dr

car description

Type: Used Year: 2006 Make: PORSCHE Model: BOXSTER Trim: 2.7 987 Convertible 2dr Body: Convertible Trans: Manual Mileage: 62366 Engine Size: 2687 Ext Color: Grey

Accessories

Grey, This stunning 987 Boxster is in great condition inside and out. It has an enormous file of maintenance history from local reputable Porsche specialists, including a cambelt change at 44084 miles. It has a great spec as detailed below. This car drives just as well as it looks!, Upgrades - Air Conditioning, Cruise Control, 6 CD Autochanger, Full Leather, Heated Seats, Metallic Paint, 3 owners, Last serviced on 07/09/2017 at 62,366 miles, Standard Features - Alarm, Alloy Wheels (16in), In Car Entertainment (Radio/CD), Electric Windows (Front). 2 seats, Very Competitive HP & PCP rates available, please ask for a quote. We are acting as a credit broker and not a lender. Finance available subject to status. Terms and conditions apply. 18s and over. Guarantee and/or Indemnities may be required. FCA Firm Reference Number: 654812, We are a second generation family business established since 1996., 9,975 p/x welcome

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    419061
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Porsche > Boxster
  • Vehicle sub type
    Convertible
  • Colour
    Grey
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Manual
  • Mileage
    62366 mi
  • Doors
    2
  • Engine Size
    2687
  • Engine Model
    2687
£9,975

Hollins Hill Cars
Shipley, BD177QB, West Yorkshire
United Kingdom

