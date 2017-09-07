loading Loading please wait....
PORSCHE BOXSTER 2.7 986 Convertible 2dr

£7,500
car description

Type: Used Year: 2004 Make: PORSCHE Model: BOXSTER Trim: 2.7 986 Convertible 2dr Body: Convertible Trans: Manual Mileage: 94000 Engine Size: 2687 Ext Color: Grey

Accessories

Grey, Just arrived in part exchange, Air-Conditioning, Upholstery Cloth/Leather, Alloy Wheels (16in), Seats Electric (Driver/Passenger), In Car Entertainment (Radio/CD), Electric Windows (Front). 2 seats, 7,500

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    312735
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Porsche > Boxster
  • Vehicle sub type
    Convertible
  • Colour
    Grey
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Manual
  • Mileage
    94000 mi
  • Doors
    2
  • Engine Size
    2687
  • Engine Model
    2687
Chris Madden Cars
BS140PS,
United Kingdom

