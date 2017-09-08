loading Loading please wait....
PORSCHE BOXSTER 2.7 981 Convertible PDK 2dr Auto

£32,979
car description

Type: Used Year: 2013 Make: PORSCHE Model: BOXSTER Trim: 2.7 981 Convertible PDK 2dr Auto Body: Convertible Trans: Automatic Mileage: 33000 Engine Size: 2706 Ext Color: White

Accessories

White, STUNNING BOXSTER PDK. JUST 1 LADY OWNER FROM NEW. FULL HEATED LEATHER. BOSE AUDIO. BLUETOOTH. SAT NAV. 20 INCH ALLOYS. CARRERA WHITE. PORSCHE MAIN AGENT SERVICE HISTORY. 2 KEYS. JUKEBOX. REAR PDC. ELECTRIC FOLDING MIRRORS. SPORT DESIGN STEERING WHEEL., Upgrades - Roll-Over Bars Painted., Upgrades - Mobile Phone Preparation, Roll-Over Bars Painted in Exterior Colour, Mesh Wind Deflector, Electrically Folding Exterior Mirrors, Alloy Wheels - 20in Carrera Classic, Sport Design Steering Wheel with Gearshift Paddles, Seat Heating, Power Steering Plus, PCM Incl. Nav Module and Universal Audio Interface, Telephone Module for PCM, 1 owner, Standard Features - Air-Conditioning, Tinted Glass, Upholstery Cloth/Leather, Electric Windows (Front), Alarm, Alloy Wheels (18in), In Car Entertainment (Radio/CD/MP3), Computer. 2 seats, secure any car with a 10 pounds refundable deposit, 32,979 p/x welcome

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    315941
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Porsche > Boxster
  • Vehicle sub type
    Convertible
  • Colour
    White
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    33000 mi
  • Doors
    2
  • Engine Size
    2706
  • Engine Model
    2706
Premier Car Supermarket Ltd
Derby, DE656GY, Derbyshire
United Kingdom

