PORSCHE BOXSTER 2.7 2dr PDK Auto

£33,950
car description

Type: Used Year: 2013 Make: PORSCHE Model: BOXSTER Trim: 2.7 2dr PDK Auto Body: Convertible Trans: Automatic Mileage: 32481 Engine Size: 2700 Ext Color: BLACK

Accessories

Automatically dimming interior and exterior mirrors with integrated rain sensor, Sports tailpipe, Porsche crest embossed on head restraints, Porsche Doppelkupplung (PDK), Seat heating, 19-inch Cayman S wheel, Cruise control, Wind deflector, Top tinted windscreen, 2-zone automatic air conditioning, Preparation for mobile phone, ParkAssist front and rear, Electric folding outside mirrors, Floor mats, SportDesign steering wheel,Porsche Boxster 2.7 2dr PDK

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    321007
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Porsche > Boxster
  • Vehicle sub type
    Convertible
  • Colour
    Black
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    32481 mi
  • Doors
    2
  • Engine Size
    2700
  • Engine Model
    2700
Porsche Centre Swindon
Swindon, SN58YG, Wiltshire
United Kingdom

