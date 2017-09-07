loading Loading please wait....
PORSCHE BOXSTER 2.7 [228]

£6,999
car description

Type: Used Year: 2003 Make: PORSCHE Model: BOXSTER Trim: 2.7 [228] Body: Convertible Trans: Manual Mileage: 82408 Engine Size: 2687 Ext Color: SILVER

Accessories

Remote Central Locking, Front Electric Windows, Electric Mirrors, ABS, Traction Control, Air Conditioning, Power Steering, Drivers Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Alarm, Immobiliser, Full Leather Interior, Alloy Wheels,colour coded,cruise control,radio/cd,electric seat adjust,adjustable steering column,power hood,full service history,mot february 2018,used cars,Falmouth,Penryn,Truro,st. austell,Redruth,Cambourne,Penzance,Newquay.

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    313342
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Porsche > Boxster
  • Vehicle sub type
    Convertible
  • Colour
    Silver
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Manual
  • Mileage
    82408 mi
  • Doors
    2
  • Engine Size
    2687
  • Engine Model
    2687
Boslowick Car Sales
Falmouth, TR114EY, Cornwall
United Kingdom

