PORSCHE BOXSTER 2.7 [228]

Type: Used Year: 2003 Make: PORSCHE Model: BOXSTER Trim: 2.7 [228] Body: Convertible Trans: Manual Mileage: 82408 Engine Size: 2687 Ext Color: SILVER
Remote Central Locking, Front Electric Windows, Electric Mirrors, ABS, Traction Control, Air Conditioning, Power Steering, Drivers Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Alarm, Immobiliser, Full Leather Interior, Alloy Wheels,colour coded,cruise control,radio/cd,electric seat adjust,adjustable steering column,power hood,full service history,mot february 2018,used cars,Falmouth,Penryn,Truro,st. austell,Redruth,Cambourne,Penzance,Newquay.
Boslowick Car Sales
Falmouth, TR114EY, Cornwall
United Kingdom
In the early ‘90s, Porsche was in a very difficult position. Profits wer...
The life of a Porsche engineer must be quite challenging at times. Whene...