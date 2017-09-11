loading Loading please wait....
PORSCHE BOXSTER 2.7 [228] 2dr Tiptronic S

£7,599
car description

Type: Used Year: 2003 Make: PORSCHE Model: BOXSTER Trim: 2.7 [228] 2dr Tiptronic S Body: Convertible Trans: Semi Automatic Mileage: 90800 Engine Size: 2687 Ext Color: Silver

Accessories

Arctic silver metallic with full dark blue leather interior,pioneer cd player,19" motorsport alloy wheels,fsh,spare key.

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    320600
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Porsche > Boxster
  • Derivative
    S
  • Vehicle sub type
    Convertible
  • Colour
    Silver
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Semi Automatic
  • Mileage
    90800 mi
  • Doors
    2
  • Engine Size
    2687
  • Engine Model
    2687
Tom Ferguson Motor Engineers Ltd
NE83AH,
United Kingdom

