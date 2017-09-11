PORSCHE BOXSTER 2.7 [228] 2dr Tiptronic S

Type: Used Year: 2003 Make: PORSCHE Model: BOXSTER Trim: 2.7 [228] 2dr Tiptronic S Body: Convertible Trans: Semi Automatic Mileage: 90800 Engine Size: 2687 Ext Color: Silver
Arctic silver metallic with full dark blue leather interior,pioneer cd player,19" motorsport alloy wheels,fsh,spare key.
Tom Ferguson Motor Engineers Ltd
NE83AH,
United Kingdom
In the early ‘90s, Porsche was in a very difficult position. Profits wer...
The life of a Porsche engineer must be quite challenging at times. Whene...