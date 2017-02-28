loading Loading please wait....
PORSCHE BOXSTER 2.5 S 2dr PDK Auto

Type: Used Year: 2017 Make: PORSCHE Model: BOXSTER Trim: 2.5 S 2dr PDK Auto Body: Convertible Trans: Automatic Mileage: 5285 Engine Size: 2500 Ext Color: BLACK

Connect Plus, Sports seats Plus (2-way electric), Automatically dimming mirrors with integrated rain sensor, Sport Chrono Package including mode switch, Digital radio, Sports tailpipes in silver colour, Porsche Crest embossed on headrests, Porsche Doppelkupplung (PDK), Seat heating, 20-inch Carrera Classic wheels, Heated multifunction steering wheel, Roll-over bars painted in exterior colour, Passenger footwell storage net, Smoking package, LED headlights including Porsche Dynamic Light System Plus (PDLS Plus), ParkAssist (front and rear), Navigation Module for Porsche Communication Management (PCM), Electrically folding exterior mirrors including courtesy lighting, BOSE surround sound-system, Leather interior package in two-tone combination,Porsche Boxster 2.5 S 2dr PDK

  • Ad ID
    405259
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Porsche > Boxster
  • Derivative
    S
  • Vehicle sub type
    Convertible
  • Colour
    Black
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    5285 mi
  • Doors
    2
  • Engine Size
    2500
  • Engine Model
    2500
£59,990

Porsche Centre Cardiff
Cardiff, CF118TW, South Glamorgan
United Kingdom

