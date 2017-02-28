loading Loading please wait....
PORSCHE BOXSTER 2.0 2dr PDK Auto

Type: Used Year: 2017 Make: PORSCHE Model: BOXSTER Trim: 2.0 2dr PDK Auto Body: Convertible Trans: Automatic Mileage: 1206 Engine Size: 2000 Ext Color: SILVER

Connect Plus, Automatically dimming mirrors with integrated rain sensor, Digital radio, Bi-Xenon main headlights in black including Porsche Dynamic Light System (PDLS), Porsche Crest embossed on headrests, 64-litre fuel tank, Porsche Doppelkupplung (PDK), Seat heating, 19-inch Boxster S wheels, Wheel centres with full-colour Porsche Crest, Cruise control, Porsche Active Suspension Management (PASM), Roll-over bars painted in exterior colour, ParkAssist (front and rear), Navigation Module for Porsche Communication Management (PCM), Electrically folding exterior mirrors including courtesy lighting, Leather package,Porsche Boxster 2.0 2dr PDK

  • Ad ID
    405262
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Porsche > Boxster
  • Vehicle sub type
    Convertible
  • Colour
    Silver
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    1206 mi
  • Doors
    2
  • Engine Size
    2000
  • Engine Model
    2000
£53,790

Porsche Centre Cardiff
Cardiff, CF118TW, South Glamorgan
United Kingdom

