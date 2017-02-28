PORSCHE BOXSTER 2.0 2dr PDK Auto

Type: Used Year: 2017 Make: PORSCHE Model: BOXSTER Trim: 2.0 2dr PDK Auto Body: Convertible Trans: Automatic Mileage: 1206 Engine Size: 2000 Ext Color: SILVER
Connect Plus, Automatically dimming mirrors with integrated rain sensor, Digital radio, Bi-Xenon main headlights in black including Porsche Dynamic Light System (PDLS), Porsche Crest embossed on headrests, 64-litre fuel tank, Porsche Doppelkupplung (PDK), Seat heating, 19-inch Boxster S wheels, Wheel centres with full-colour Porsche Crest, Cruise control, Porsche Active Suspension Management (PASM), Roll-over bars painted in exterior colour, ParkAssist (front and rear), Navigation Module for Porsche Communication Management (PCM), Electrically folding exterior mirrors including courtesy lighting, Leather package,Porsche Boxster 2.0 2dr PDK
Porsche Centre Cardiff
Cardiff, CF118TW, South Glamorgan
United Kingdom