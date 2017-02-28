loading Loading please wait....
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Twitter Subscribe to YouTube

Porsche 986 Boxster S

Map

car description

Behind the cockpit, the water-cooled flat-six plays classic Porsche tunes. The engine starts first turn of the key, idling up to temperature without fuss. Despite covering so few miles, the car has been well maintained in its life to date and was most recently serviced in 2016 at 23,209 miles. A new clutch was fitted in 2016, and the engine and gearbox mounts were replaced in September this year. The car is complete with an advisory-free MOT until September 2018.

Accessories

porsche 986 boxster s silver 6-speed alloy-wheels air-con leather manual metallic rhd 2001 fast german rwd sportscar petrol convertible mid-engine 2wd

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    404491
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Porsche > Boxster
  • Derivative
    S
  • Year
    2001
  • Mileage
    23769 mi
Email Dealer >>

more from this dealership

People who viewed this item also viewed

£15,995

Unit 3, Old Park Iron Works, Main Road,
Bramley, GU35 9LY, Surrey
United Kingdom

Email Dealer >>

Related content

Evo
Octane, the essential read for every classic car enthusiast.
View offer
Try 5 issues of octane today for just £5 and receive a free welcome gift!