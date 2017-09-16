Features 981 Boxster Spyder First Registered May 2016 Carrera white Extended Black Leather / Alcantara With Deviating Red Stitch (Black Convertible Top) Carbon Fibre Folding Bucket Seats PCM3 Basic Module In conjunction With Sound Package Upgrade Sports Exhaust System DAB Radio Reception Sports Chrono Package Heated Seats 20” Boxster Spyder Design Alloys painted in Gloss Black SOUND PACKAGE UPGRADED 6 Speed Manual Transmission Air Conditioning Automatic Dimming Mirrors with integrated rain sensor Bi-xenon Plus Dynamic Cornering light in Black Concave Wheel Centres With Full-colour Porsche Crest Interior Light Package SEAT BELTS IN GUARDS RED Shift Lever in Alcantara Sport Steering wheel Top Tinted Windscreen Tyre Pressure Monitoring Universal Multimedia Interface Wind Deflector. Registered: 2016 (16) Owners: 2 Miles: 4,637 Colour: Carrara White Interior: Black Leather / Alcantara BHP: 369 Print Details Enquire Part Exchange
JZM Limited, Unit 1, Langley Wharf
Kings Langley, WD4 8JE, Hertfordshire
United Kingdom
