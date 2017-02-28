car description

This 2002 Porsche Boxster is a car that isn’t quite up to our retail standards, so we are selling it in as-is condition as a trade sale, with no form of warranty.

It’s a nice example, though, finished in Lapis Blue Metallic with a deep Metropole Blue leather interior, plus a relatively low mileage of 77,100. The paintwork is generally good, although there are stone chips on the front end. The wheels have been recently refurbished and the hood is in nice condition, as is the interior.

The Porsche is due a service now (which we can arrange for you at a reduced price), but once that is done, you could simply enjoy the car as it is. Or, if you could improve it by regassing the air-conditioning and having the front end repainted to eliminate the stone chip. It’s also missing its spare wheel, but you could source one on eBay. We’d be happy to chat through the car with you. The MoT runs to May 2018.

This is not your typical cheap, tired Boxster but rather a good, honest example that just needs a bit of TLC. It is, therefore, a perfect opportunity to purchase a modern classic Porsche for a very attractive price.

Sold as seen.

