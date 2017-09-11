loading Loading please wait....
Porsche 997 PDK C2S Gen II Coupe

POA
car description

Welcome to our stunning 2 owner, 997 PDK C2S Gen II coupe. Finished in bright arctic silver with contrasting extended black hide interior complemented by red cross stitching, red seat belts and Carrera logo to the centre glove box. This full Porsche service history, last serviced Porsche Bolton September 2015 at 50,000 miles comes with a high specification as detailed below. Totally unmarked inside and out, no wheel curbing, body marks, scuffs etc. Pristine and ready to go:- Full Black Hide with Guards Red Stitching Partial Electric Heated seats Guards Red Seat Belts Cruise Control Extended Porsche Communication Management (Navigation) BOSE Surround Sound Bluetooth Telephone Universal Media Interface Sports Chrono Plus Porsche Active Stability Management (PASM) Stainless Steel Sports Exhaust Rear Parking Distance Control Porsche Logo to Centre Armrest Bi-Xenon Headlights with Wash Porsche Vehicle Tracking System (VTS) 19″ Carrera S Anthracite Alloy Wheels Full Porsche Service History.

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    317925
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Porsche > 997
  • Year
    2010
  • Mileage
    55000 mi
Brook Lane Corner, Knutsford Road,
Wilmslow, SK9 7RX, Cheshire
United Kingdom

