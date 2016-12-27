car description

Vehicle Description Engine Capacity: 3996cc 0 to 60: 3.90secs Top Speed: 193Mph BHP: 493 A stunning right hand drive Porsche 997 GT3 RS 4.0, a car described by Porsche’s head of GT Cars, Andreas Preuninger, has said is the best RS the company has ever made. This car is now sold on is being prepared for its new owner. We do still have available, and require, further models in RHD and LHD.