Porsche - 997 GT3 - 2007

DESCRIPTIONCar purchased in Porsche dealership in 2010 with 11,000 km certified (currently 116,000 km) Always used for tourism, not on tracks. Regularly serviced, last works of this year: belt, bearings and pulleys replaced, front control unit replacement and recalibration in Porsche dealership. Mechanics in very good condition, just try it.Bodywork needs front rubber replacement, value €150. Purchased from Porsche dealership with 11,000 km and documents of guarantee. Inspection valid until 12/2018This car can be viewed and picked up in Casale Monferrato, Italy.