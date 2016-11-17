loading Loading please wait....
Porsche - 997 GT3 - 2007

DESCRIPTIONCar purchased in Porsche dealership in 2010 with 11,000 km certified (currently 116,000 km) Always used for tourism, not on tracks. Regularly serviced, last works of this year: belt, bearings and pulleys replaced, front control unit replacement and recalibration in Porsche dealership. Mechanics in very good condition, just try it.Bodywork needs front rubber replacement, value €150. Purchased from Porsche dealership with 11,000 km and documents of guarantee. Inspection valid until 12/2018This car can be viewed and picked up in Casale Monferrato, Italy.

  • Ad ID
    407431
  • Ad type
    Auction
  • Category
    Porsche > 997
€85,000 - €110,500 (£0 - £0)
Has reserve price
Catawiki Auctions - Modern Classic Cars

Catawiki, 109 Borough High Street
London, SE1 1NL, London
United Kingdom

