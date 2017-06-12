Porsche 997 Carrera 4S Tiptronic S

Porsche 997 Carrera 4S 3.8 Tiptronic Coupe 2008 We are delighted to offer this simply stunning Carrera 4S Coupe for sale with just 9,000 miles, full Porsche service history and 3 fastidious owners from new. It was originally specified in special order Macadamia metallic with full sand beige leather interior and fitted with the following factory options. T91: Porsche vehicle tracking system 567: Windscreen with grey top tint 9S: Macadamia Metallic TG: Full Sand Beige Leather Interior 404: Forged 19” Turbo Wheels P01: Adaptive Sports Seats 635: Park Assist (Parking Aid Rear) 425: Rear Wiper P12: Automatically Dimming Interior X54: Stainless Steel Tailpipes 454: Cruise Control 342: Heated Seats XSA: Sports Seat Backrests In Exterior 672: Extended Navigation Module 680: BOSE Surround Sound System 692: CDC – 4 Six Disc CD Autochanger XSC: Porsche Crest Embossed On Headrests CUR: PCM Package Leather XPA: Thicker 3 Spoke Steering Wheel CXB: Door Entry Guards In Stainless Steel XMZ: Rear Section In Centre Console 24891: Stitching Of Front And Rear Seats 24901: Stitching Of Dashboard Deviating 24902: Stitching Of Door Trim Deviating 24903: Stitching Of Door Handles 24904: Stitching Of Centr
Sudbury Road, Little Maplestead
Little Maplestead, CO9 2SE, Essex
United Kingdom
