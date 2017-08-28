Porsche 997 Carrera 2S Tiptronic Convertible

car description

The Porsche 911 is a modern day classic. In 2005, the 911 was heavily revised and the 997 was launched. The 997 keeps the basic profile of the 996 but draws on the 993 for detailing. In addition, the new headlights revert to the original bug-eye design, drifting from the teardrop scheme of the 996. Its interior is also similarly revised, with strong links to the earlier 911 interiors while at the same time looking fresh and modern. The 997 shares less than a third of its parts with the outgoing 996.

The Porsche 911 Carrera 2 Tiptronic Convertible offered here at Hofmann’s is a 2005 “05 plate” example. Finished in Seal Grey Metallic with Black leather, this 86161 mile car boasts a full service history having been carried out most recently at Brookspeed a Porsche specialist at 75923 miles on 29 th July 2016. Included in the comprehensive specification are such highlights as – PCM 2 Navigation, 19” Carrera Classic alloy wheels, PCM 2 Telephone, Full leather interior, Climate control, Park assist, Top tinted windscreen, Sports seats with adjustable seat heating, Telephone module, CD autochanger, and Multi function steering wheel. Please note; private number plate not included in sale.