Porsche 997 Carrera 2 – Generation 2

Vehicle Description Engine Capacity: 3614cc Transmission: Manual Mileage: 4 833 0 to 60: 5.10secs Top Speed: 179Mph BHP: 345 In stock now is this stunning Porsche 997 Carrera in Guards Red with black leather. An April 2010 generation two car with just one owner the car has done just 4833 miles from new. A massive spec includes PCM3 satnav, bluetooth telephone, iPod connectivity, HID (xenon) headlights, auto dimming rear view mirror, rear parking sensors and heated seats. The car looks superb with Turbo alloys, internally the car benefits from red centre console, red seatbelts and matching red instrument dials. A UK supplied generation two car it is powered by the modern Direct Fuel Injection engine giving 345BHP from its 3.6 litre engine whilst returning improved fuel economy with reduced emissions meaning road tax is down to £260 per year over £460 per year for the old engine.