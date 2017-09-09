loading Loading please wait....
Porsche 997 C4S Coupe Tiptronic S

£25,995
car description

Full Black Ruffled Hide Suede Headlining Electric Memory Heated Crested Seats Radio CD BOSE Porsche Communication Module (Navigation) Telephone Module Sport Chrono Porsche Active Stability Management (PASM) Xenon Headlights with Wash Rear Parking Distance Control 19″ Multi Spoke Alloy Wheels Full Porsche Service History.

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    316897
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Porsche > 997
  • Year
    2006
  • Mileage
    96700 mi
Brook Lane Corner, Knutsford Road,
Wilmslow, SK9 7RX, Cheshire
United Kingdom

