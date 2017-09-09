Full Black Ruffled Hide Suede Headlining Electric Memory Heated Crested Seats Radio CD BOSE Porsche Communication Module (Navigation) Telephone Module Sport Chrono Porsche Active Stability Management (PASM) Xenon Headlights with Wash Rear Parking Distance Control 19″ Multi Spoke Alloy Wheels Full Porsche Service History.
porsche 997 c4s coupe tiptronic s black alloy-wheels bose fsh leather pasm sat-nav xenon 2006 automatic semi-automatic german rwd sportscar petrol 911 2wd fast 2-plus-2
Brook Lane Corner, Knutsford Road,
Wilmslow, SK9 7RX, Cheshire
United Kingdom
Released in 2004, the Porsche 997 Carrera was a subtle evolution of its ...
The life of a Porsche engineer must be quite challenging at times. Whene...