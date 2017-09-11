loading Loading please wait....
Porsche 997 C4S Cabriolet Manual

POA
Full Ruffled Black Hide Heated Seats Cruise Control Radio CD BOSE Sound Porsche Communication Module (Navigation) Telephone Module Porsche Active Stability Management (PASM) Porsche Vehicle Tracking System (VTS) Wind Deflector Rear Parking Distance Control 19″ Turbo Alloy Wheels Full Porsche Service History + 1 Specialist.

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    317926
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Porsche > 997
  • Year
    2007
  • Mileage
    58500 mi
Brook Lane Corner, Knutsford Road,
Wilmslow, SK9 7RX, Cheshire
United Kingdom

