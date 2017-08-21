PORSCHE 997 C2S COUPE TIPTRONIC-ARCTIC SILVER - ARCTIC SILVER METALLIC

Information PORSCHE 997 C2S COUPE TIPTRONIC (ARCTIC SILVER ) - 2005 Tiptronic Arctic Silver Metallic Dark Metropole Blue Leather 38,000 Miles Porsche Stability Management System Porsche Active Suspension (PASM) Porsche Communication Module - Satellite Navigation Telephone Module Cruise Control Multifunction Steering Wheel CD Changer Climate Control Heated Seats Rear Parking Sensors Fully Electric Seats Memory Seats White Dials Xenon Lights 19' Porsche Turbo Alloys (Diamond Cut) Full Porsche Service History Interested In Vehicle Print Vehicle Details Back To Index
393-395 Hendon Way
London, NW4 3LP, London
United Kingdom
