PORSCHE 997 C2S COUPE TIPTRONIC-ARCTIC SILVER - ARCTIC SILVER METALLIC

POA
car description

Information PORSCHE 997 C2S COUPE TIPTRONIC (ARCTIC SILVER ) - 2005 Tiptronic Arctic Silver Metallic Dark Metropole Blue Leather 38,000 Miles Porsche Stability Management System Porsche Active Suspension (PASM) Porsche Communication Module - Satellite Navigation Telephone Module Cruise Control Multifunction Steering Wheel CD Changer Climate Control Heated Seats Rear Parking Sensors Fully Electric Seats Memory Seats White Dials Xenon Lights 19' Porsche Turbo Alloys (Diamond Cut) Full Porsche Service History Interested In Vehicle Print Vehicle Details Back To Index

Accessories

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    305832
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Porsche > 997
  • Year
    2005
  • Mileage
    38000 mi
393-395 Hendon Way
London, NW4 3LP, London
United Kingdom

Related content

more from this dealership

