Porsche 997 C2S Cabriolet Tiptronic

£8,000
car description

Full Black Hide Electric Memory Heated Seats and Adjustable Lumber Tiptronic S Radio CD Multiplay with Ipod Connection BOSE Sound Porsche Communication Module (Navigation) Bluetooth Telephone Porsche Active Stability Management (PASM) Switchable Sports Exhaust Xenon Headlights with Wash Rear Parking Distance Control 19″ Gen 2 Alloys Wheels Full Porsche Service History + 1 Specialist FULL HARTECH ENGINE RE-BUILD 3 YEARS AGO AT A COST OF £8,000.

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    306021
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Porsche > 997
  • Year
    2005
  • Mileage
    70000 mi
Brook Lane Corner, Knutsford Road,
Wilmslow, SK9 7RX, Cheshire
United Kingdom

