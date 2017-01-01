Porsche 996 Turbo Tip

car description

Vehicle Description Engine Capacity: 3600cc Transmission: Tiptronic Mileage: 34 134 Body Style: Coupe 0 to 60: 4.20secs Top Speed: 190Mph BHP: 414 In stock now is this 2003 / 03 Porsche 996 Turbo Tiptronic. Finished in Arctic Silver with black leather the car has covered just 34134 miles from new. As always with the 911 flagship model the car is very well specified, satnav, telephone, HID (xenon) headlights, electric heated seats, electric sunroof, Bose audio etc. The car has been serviced by Porsche Centre Glasgow from new; 15/10/04 at 7018 miles, Porsche Centre Glasgow 24/10/05 at 12391 miles, Porsche Centre Glasgow 29/09/06 at 16653 miles, Porsche Centre Glasgow 11/10/07 at 22344 miles, Porsche Centre Glasgow 16/10/08 at 25275 miles, Porsche Centre Glasgow 09/12/09 at 26944 miles, Porsche Centre Glasgow The car is now due a major service which of course we do as part of our pre-sales preparation.