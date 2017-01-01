car description

Vehicle Description Engine Capacity: 3600cc Transmission: 6 Speed Manual Mileage: 20 718 Body Style: Coupe 0 to 60: 4.10secs Top Speed: 190Mph BHP: 450 In stock now is this beautiful 2005 / 05 registered Porsche 996 Turbo S which has covered just 20718 miles. Finished in the rare and unusual special order colour of Dark Olive which is a very very dark bronze which under some lights looks black but in others bronze the interior is finished in natural brown leather. Being the flagship Turbo S model (which will have cost well in excess of £100,000 when new) the car is exceedingly well specified with factory aerokit, short shift, sports seats, Bose audio, xenon lights, PCCB ceramic brakes, electric sunroof, trip computer, PCM satnav and telephone and CD changer. The car has been serviced by Porsche Centre Leeds; 03/04/07 at 7150 miles, Porsche Centre Leeds 11/12/09 at 19631 miles, Porsche Centre Leeds (including turbo heat shields)