car description

The Porsche 911, 996 model began production in 1998, and finished in 2005. The 996 were the first model range that Porsche used an all-new water-cooled engine. The Porsche 996 Turbo Coupe was the first 911 to look noticeably different in Turbo form to a standard car; the different light clusters and intakes in the rear bumper make it distinctive from its Carrera and Carrera 4 siblings. Turbo’s came equipped with four wheel drive and a 3.6-litre, twin turbocharged and intercooled flat-six produced 420bhp, making the car capable of 0-60mph in 4.8 seconds and onto 189mph.

The stunning GT Silver 996 Turbo offered here at Hofmanns is a very late registered 2005 car covering a mere 49,561 miles from new. With the 996 Turbo being the flagship car, Porsche put everything into this car including Satellite Navigation, Electric Sunroof, Park Assist, PCM-2 Telephone, CD Autochanger and Porsche Crest Embossed in Headrest. This example has a lovely history from Porsche main dealers and most recently in November 2016 at 48,000 miles at a Porsche Specialist.

As with all our vehicles the car will go through a comprehensive presales inspection and service by one of our Porsche experienced technician