Porsche 996 Turbo Gemballa

car description

Vehicle Description In stock now is this outrageous Porsche / Gemballa GTR 500. Starting life as a standard 996 Carrera 2 Convertible the car was converted by German tuning house Gemballa (themselves an interesting story) at a reported cost of £275,000 to their GTR 500 specification. The car has covered just 25,000 miles from new. With a good spec as standard the car made an ideal basis for the Gemballa conversion; cruise control, electric windows and mirrors, electric seats with drivers memory, factory hardtop, heated seats etc. The Gemballa conversion took the power output to a stated 500 BHP, a fairly substantial increase on the original 320! In addition to the engine conversion the car was fitted with the full Gemballa dashboard conversion, 19″ Gemballa split rim wheels and the flamboyant bodystyling Gemballa was famed for. Having been sold in the UK some time later Gemballa bought the car back to have in their own in-house museum where it lived for some years. The engine has just been freshly rebuilt so it is ready to be enjoyed again. A very rare and unusual example.