Porsche 996

£24,995
PORSCHE 996 3.6 CARRERA 2 CABRIOLET...Arctic Silver Metallic with Metropole Blue leather, Facelift model, 3.6 litre engine with 6-speed manual gearbox, Huge specification, Equipped with PAS, ABS, PSM Porsche Stability Management, PCM Porsche Communication Management including Satellite Navigation, Telephone, Bluetooth, Aux input, USB connection, On board computer, Automatic air conditioning/Climate control, E/windows, E/mirrors, E/seats, Heated seats, 3 spoke leather sports steering wheel, Porsche sound package with 6 CD player, BOSE speaker package, Cup holders, Stainless steel Carrera door entry guards, Metropole Blue power hood, Wind deflector, Colour coded factory hardtop with heated rear screen, Multi airbags, Headlamp wash, Litronic Xenon headlights, Rear park assist, Sports exhaust with quad sports tailpipes, Remote central locking, Alarm/immobiliser, Tracker system, 18 “ Carrera alloys, Porsche crested wheel centres, Originally supplied by Porsche Centre Reading, Complete with all owners bookpack/manuals etc, Full Porsche service history, Just 33,000 miles from new, An absolutely stunning low mileage late 996 with a fabulous specification, Previously supplied by ourselves.

  • Ad ID
    306089
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Porsche > 996
  • Vehicle sub type
    Convertible
  • Colour
    Silver
  • Drivetrain
    Rear-wheel drive
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Manual
  • Year
    2004
  • Mileage
    33000 mi
  • Owners
    2
  • Doors
    2
  • Seats
    4
High Street
Nutley, TN22 3NN, East Sussex
United Kingdom

