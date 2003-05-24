Porsche > 996

car description

A stunning example of one of the last Mezger-engined 911 turbos. Finished in the ultimate spec of black-on-black, this X50 power upgrade car, fitted with a manual gearbox has covered just 56,000 miles.



In 2000, Porsche introduced the 996 Turbo, equipped with four-wheel-drive and a 3.6-litre, twin turbocharged and intercooled flat-six producing 420bhp, making the car capable of 0-60mph in 4.2 seconds. In 2002, the standard models underwent minor re-styling, which included switching to the Turbo-style headlamps and to a new front fascia. These were sometimes known as the Mk2 generation of the 996. The first water-cooled turbo engine, and one of the last to utilise the famous Mezger engine, can trace its ancestry back to the old air-cooled units and is directly related not only to the 996 GT3 but also the GT1 race cars! In standard tune, the performance figures were astonishing with 420hp, 0-62 in 4.2 seconds.



In 2002 you could order the X50 upgrade package, which pushed the output up to 450bhp with enlarged K24 turbos, intercoolers, ECU tune and a reinforced gearbox. The 2002 model, sometimes known as the Mk2, also saw body revisions which increased stiffness, improving handling and crash safety. This is one of those cars! UK supplied, it was first registered on 18th June 2002, this 996 Turbo X50 is finished in metallic black with black leather seats. It is fitted with the very desirable 6-speed manual gearbox and has covered just 56,000 miles from new. It is fitted with heated sports seats, electric sunroof, PCM, Bose stereo and stainless-steel exhaust.



Supplied with x2 keys, full bookpack and a large file of supporting invoices and old MOT's.



Service history is as follows:



24/05/03 - 3463 miles (Stratstone Official Dealers)

24/05/04 - 6175 miles (Porsche West London)

30/06/05 - 8767 miles (Porsche West London)

03/06/06 - 12291 miles (Porsche West London)

07/06/07 - 18095 miles (Porsche West London)

04/06/08 - 24277 miles (Porsche West London)

02/06/09 - 28713 miles (Porsche West London)

14/05/10 - 31923 miles (Fearnsport Independent Specialists)

07/07/11 - 37930 miles (Fearnsport Independent Specialists)

31/03/12 - 46309 miles (Fearnsport Independent Specialists)

11/04/13 - 49301 miles (Fearnsport Independent Specialists)

19/04/14 - 52512 miles (Fearnsport Independent Specialists)

09/03/15 - 54197 miles (Paul Stevens Independent Specialists)

This is a great opportunity to purchase an appreciating modern classic, in the ultimate specification of X50 power pack with a manual gearbox, in black on black!