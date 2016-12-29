loading Loading please wait....
» » »

Porsche 996 GT3R Race Car

Compare this car
POA
Compare this car
Email Dealer >>

car description

Vehicle Description This is an ex-Le Mans car which has been a front runner in the Porsche Open Championship. Ricardo seam welded shell. Massive spares package available including wheels, bodywork, wings etc. The car is a 2000 GT3R which has had all the required engine and body mods apart from staying with the more reliable normal gearbox rather than the sequential box. History wise the car did the Le Mans practice (for which we have the ACO scrutineering information), 3 ALMS races, a couple of British GT races, a Britcar race (where it finished 2nd) and of course the Porsche Open races with our chief technician Mick Johnson at the helm. I have a datasheet from Porsche with the following information, dated 3rd March 2000; Production number 040 0136 Chassis number WPOZZZ99ZYS692098 Engine type M9677 Engine number 63Y26036 FIA Papers from 1st March 2000 with homologation number N-GT 002 in group N-GT

Accessories

malton porsche 996 gt3r race red 2000 german rwd sportscar petrol 911 supercar track 2wd fast coupe 2-plus-2

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    223850
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Porsche > 996
  • Year
    2000
Email Dealer >>

York Road Business Park
Malton, YO17 6YB, North Yorkshire
United Kingdom

Evo
Octane, the essential read for every classic car enthusiast.
View offer
Try 5 issues of octane today for just £5 and receive a free welcome gift!
Related content

more from this dealership

People who viewed this item also viewed