Porsche 996 GT3R Race Car

car description

Vehicle Description This is an ex-Le Mans car which has been a front runner in the Porsche Open Championship. Ricardo seam welded shell. Massive spares package available including wheels, bodywork, wings etc. The car is a 2000 GT3R which has had all the required engine and body mods apart from staying with the more reliable normal gearbox rather than the sequential box. History wise the car did the Le Mans practice (for which we have the ACO scrutineering information), 3 ALMS races, a couple of British GT races, a Britcar race (where it finished 2nd) and of course the Porsche Open races with our chief technician Mick Johnson at the helm. I have a datasheet from Porsche with the following information, dated 3rd March 2000; Production number 040 0136 Chassis number WPOZZZ99ZYS692098 Engine type M9677 Engine number 63Y26036 FIA Papers from 1st March 2000 with homologation number N-GT 002 in group N-GT