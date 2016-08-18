car description

Vehicle Description Year- 2003 Engine Size- 3.6 Mileage- 23,611 Colour- Artic Silver Interior- Black The “GT3” nameplate was introduced in 1999 as part of the first generation of the Porsche 996 model range (commonly known as 996.). As with Porsche’s previous 911 RS models, the 996 GT3 was focused on racing, and so was devoid of items that added unnecessary weight to the car. Sound deadening was almost completely removed, as were the rear seats, rear loud speakers, sunroof, and air conditioning, although automatic air conditioning and CD/radio became no-cost optional add-ons. The engine of the 996 GT3 set it apart from most of the other Porsche 996 models, although it shared the same basic design of the standard so-called “integrated dry sump” flat-six engine. The engine is naturally aspirated and based on the unit used in the Porsche 962 and Porsche 911 GT1 race cars. Currently in stock we have this outstanding Porsche 996 GT3 finished in Artic Silver with only 23,611 miles on the clock. With the car being able to hit 381 BHP, this car is great value for your money. Extras include- • 18- inch GT3 wheels • Air Conditioning • Bi-Xenon lighting system • Clubsport package • Coloured s