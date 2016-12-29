Porsche 996 GT3 Cup Car

Vehicle Description Body Style: GT3R Widebody 1999 Cup car shell GTR body work (carbon bonnet, wings, doors etc) Endurance spec GT3R engine, 0 hours fully rebuilt. 2 Sets of wheels Full FIA roll cage Full stack dash and data monitoring Full Porsche Bosch engine management system Provision for air jacks Plastic/merkolon windows (Porsche Motorsport) The car has a Britcar exhaust on as well (e.g. its not that loud…) Carbon Clutch Sprint gearing (2nd and 3rd very close) This has got to be the ultimate track day car, very few things will come close to this on track, it is exceedingly quick. We can set the car up for the new driver and even provide support at your first trackday if required. The car is fully road registered in the UK and will come with a year’s tax and MOT.
malton porsche 996 gt3 cup carbon 1999 german rwd sportscar petrol 911 supercar track 2wd fast coupe 2-plus-2
York Road Business Park
Malton, YO17 6YB, North Yorkshire
United Kingdom
