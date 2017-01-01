Porsche 996 GT2 Clubsport

car description

Vehicle Description Engine Capacity: 3600cc Mileage: 10 171 0 to 60: 4.10secs Top Speed: 197Mph BHP: 462 Finished in Basalt Black with black Clubsport interior this Porsche 996 GT2 has covered just 10171 miles from new. Initially registered by Greypaul Porsche in Brighton in April 2002 the car has had just two owners, the last since April 2004. In addition to the standard GT2 specification which includes climate control and PCCB ceramic brakes this car benefits from the Clubsport package (inc fire extinguisher and rollcage), bucket seats with red Schroth harnesses, xenon headlights, arctic silver centre console and carbon fibre gearknob and handbrake lever. Only 129 UK RHD 996 GT2s were built, keeping the traditional “widowmaker” title alive by having no traction or stability control and keeping the lightweight rear drive turbo ethos that the 993 GT2 started. This has to be one of the best and lowest mileage examples on the market.