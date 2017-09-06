loading Loading please wait....
Porsche 996 C4S Convertible

£39,995
Full Metropol Hide Electric Memory Heated Seats with Embossed Porsche Crests Small Aluminium Pack Radio CD Multiplay BOSE Sound Porsche Communication Module (Navigation) Telephone Module Sports Exhaust Lightronic Headlights with Wash Red Calipers Wind Deflector Hardtop with Stand X51 Power Upgrade 345 bhp 18″ Gold Crest GT3 Alloy Wheels Full Porsche Service History 1 Owner from New

  • Ad ID
    310646
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Porsche > 996
  • Year
    2005
  • Mileage
    59900 mi
Brook Lane Corner, Knutsford Road,
Wilmslow, SK9 7RX, Cheshire
United Kingdom

