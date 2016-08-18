car description

This 2002 Porsche 996 Turbo Tiptronic S is a car that we have sold before and are delighted to have back in stock, as it’s such a rare to find such a well-sorted example.

The Porsche has recently had £8,000 spent on a full mechanical mechanical overhaul. Work done includes fitting two new turbochargers, new brake discs, pads and sensors all round, new front antiroll-bar drop-links, new air-conditioning condensors, six new ignition coil packs, rear bumper/exhaust heat shields, new front tyres, auxiliary drive belt, transmission oil, a major service, plus a myriad of other work. All of which combines to give you full peace of mind when buying – you’re unlikely to find another 996 Turbo that’s had this sort of attention lavished upon it.

The Porsche is finished in Basalt Black Metallic with a complementing black leather interior and benefits from a high specification, including Litronic headlamps, sunroof, hard-backed sports seats with the Porsche crest embossed into the headrests, heated seats, silver-coloured centre console, silver-coloured rear centre console, silver-coloured instrument surrounds, red seatbelts and Bose Sound Package.

