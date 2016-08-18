loading Loading please wait....
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Twitter Subscribe to YouTube

2002 Porsche 996 Turbo

Map

car description

Philip Raby Porsche
Porsche Sales and Service
This 2002 Porsche 996 Turbo Tiptronic S is a car that we have sold before and are delighted to have back in stock, as it’s such a rare to find such a well-sorted example.
The Porsche has recently had £8,000 spent on a full mechanical mechanical overhaul. Work done includes fitting two new turbochargers, new brake discs, pads and sensors all round, new front antiroll-bar drop-links, new air-conditioning condensors, six new ignition coil packs, rear bumper/exhaust heat shields, new front tyres, auxiliary drive belt, transmission oil, a major service, plus a myriad of other work. All of which combines to give you full peace of mind when buying – you’re unlikely to find another 996 Turbo that’s had this sort of attention lavished upon it.
The Porsche is finished in Basalt Black Metallic with a complementing black leather interior and benefits from a high specification, including Litronic headlamps, sunroof, hard-backed sports seats with the Porsche crest embossed into the headrests, heated seats, silver-coloured centre console, silver-coloured rear centre console, silver-coloured instrument surrounds, red seatbelts and Bose Sound Package.
T

Accessories

philip raby 2002 porsche 996 turbo air-con black-leather bose heated-seats metallic sunroof tiptronic warranty leather black-interior automatic semi-automatic german sportscar petrol 911 4wd supercar dark-interior fast coupe 2-plus-2

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    418431
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Porsche > 996
  • Year
    2002
Email Dealer >>

more from this dealership

People who viewed this item also viewed

POA

Fishbourne, West Sussex
United Kingdom

Email Dealer >>

Related content

Evo
Octane, the essential read for every classic car enthusiast.
View offer
Try 5 issues of octane today for just £5 and receive a free welcome gift!