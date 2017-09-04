A very Unique 993 Turbo with X50 Power upgrade taking it up to 450BHP. Full Factory Turbo S Specification. Sport Chassis, Full Leather, Very High Specification.
porsche 993 turbo x50 silver 1998 german sportscar petrol 911 fast coupe 2-plus-2 996 4wd supercar
Unit 14 Nidd Valley Business Park, Lingerfield
Scotton, HG5 9JA , North Yorkshire
United Kingdom
