Porsche 993 Turbo X50

£225,000
car description

A very Unique 993 Turbo with X50 Power upgrade taking it up to 450BHP. Full Factory Turbo S Specification. Sport Chassis, Full Leather, Very High Specification.

Accessories

porsche 993 turbo x50 silver 1998 german sportscar petrol 911 fast coupe 2-plus-2 996 4wd supercar

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    310242
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Porsche > 993
  • Year
    1998
Unit 14 Nidd Valley Business Park, Lingerfield
Scotton, HG5 9JA , North Yorkshire
United Kingdom

