Vehicle Description Engine Capacity: 3600cc Transmission: 6 Speed Manual Mileage: 19 177 0 to 60: 4.50secs Top Speed: 180Mph BHP: 408 In stock now is this stunning 1995 Porsche 993 Turbo. Finished in Polar Silver with contrasting blue leather the car has covered just 19177 miles from new! Initially delivered in August 1995 by Five Oaks Garage in St Saviour (Porsche Centre Jersey) the car has had 4 owners in total and is in lovely unmolested original condition. Despite the amazingly low mileage the car has a lovely service history comprising 8 services in total: 11/07/96 at 277 miles, Five Oaks Garage Jersey 04/02/98 at 4056 miles, Five Oaks Garage Jersey 10/03/99 at 6351 miles, Five Oaks Garage Jersey 27/04/01 at 10161 miles, Five Oaks Garage Jersey 12/09/03 at 14416 miles, Oakhurst Garage Jersey 07/09/04 at 16348 miles, Oakhurst Garage Jersey 31/10/06 at 18365 miles, Oakhurst Garage Jersey 01/09/09 at 19086 miles, Gantspeed. A superb low mileage example of this sought after aircooled classic.