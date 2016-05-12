loading Loading please wait....
Porsche 993 Turbo Coupe

During the late 60s and early 70s began development on a turbocharged version of the 911. Porsche originally needed to produce the car in order to comply with homologation regulations and had intended on marketing it as a street legal race vehicle like the 1973 Carrera 2.7 RS. When the homologation rules changed, Porsche continued to develop the car anyway, deciding to make it a fully equipped variant of the 911 that would top the model range and give Porsche a more direct competitor to vehicles from Ferrari and Lamborghini.
Following the hugely successful 930 Turbo, Porsche released the 993 Turbo coupe in 1995.This would be the last of their air cooled cars. It featured a new turbocharged 3.6 litre twin turbo air to air intercooled engine, which produced 408bhp giving blistering performance with a 0-60 mph time of just 4.5secs and onto a top speed of 180mph. The 993 was the first Porsche Turbo with all wheel drive and held the tittle of “The worlds fastest production car from 0-60 mph and back to a standstill” achieving this in a shade over 7 secs equaling the legendary performance of their 959 supercar.
